Endseeker Enters The Studio To Record New Album; Announces Shows With Décembre Noir

posted Jun 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Endseeker will return to the Autobahn in October for a full week of live dates in a double headliner run with Décembre Noir. Please see below for full routing.

Comments Endseeker: "We‘re starting to record our next album today and are stoked to announce that we will be on tour with our friends from Décembre Noir who will release a new record as well later this year. We can‘t wait to bring some brand new songs on stage for all you guys!"

Endseeker + Décembre Noir
Presented by Metal Hammer and Metal.de
18.10.23 DE - Frankfurt – Nachtleben
19.10.23 DE - Nürnberg – Der Cult
20.10.23 DE - Weiher – Live Music Hall
21.10.23 DE - Würzburg – Bahnhof
26.10.23 DE - Leipzig – Hellraiser
27.10.23 DE - Bochum – Turock Fest @ Ruhr Congress
28.10.23 DE - Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

