Endseeker Enters The Studio To Record New Album; Announces Shows With Décembre Noir

Endseeker will return to the Autobahn in October for a full week of live dates in a double headliner run with Décembre Noir. Please see below for full routing.

Comments Endseeker: "We‘re starting to record our next album today and are stoked to announce that we will be on tour with our friends from Décembre Noir who will release a new record as well later this year. We can‘t wait to bring some brand new songs on stage for all you guys!"

Endseeker + Décembre Noir

Presented by Metal Hammer and Metal.de

18.10.23 DE - Frankfurt – Nachtleben

19.10.23 DE - Nürnberg – Der Cult

20.10.23 DE - Weiher – Live Music Hall

21.10.23 DE - Würzburg – Bahnhof

26.10.23 DE - Leipzig – Hellraiser

27.10.23 DE - Bochum – Turock Fest @ Ruhr Congress

28.10.23 DE - Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli