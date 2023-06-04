Endseeker Enters The Studio To Record New Album; Announces Shows With Décembre Noir
Endseeker will return to the Autobahn in October for a full week of live dates in a double headliner run with Décembre Noir. Please see below for full routing.
Comments Endseeker: "We‘re starting to record our next album today and are stoked to announce that we will be on tour with our friends from Décembre Noir who will release a new record as well later this year. We can‘t wait to bring some brand new songs on stage for all you guys!"
Endseeker + Décembre Noir
Presented by Metal Hammer and Metal.de
18.10.23 DE - Frankfurt – Nachtleben
19.10.23 DE - Nürnberg – Der Cult
20.10.23 DE - Weiher – Live Music Hall
21.10.23 DE - Würzburg – Bahnhof
26.10.23 DE - Leipzig – Hellraiser
27.10.23 DE - Bochum – Turock Fest @ Ruhr Congress
28.10.23 DE - Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli
