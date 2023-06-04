Headline News
Ringworm Premiere New Single “No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy” From Upcoming New Album "Seeing Through Fire"
Ringworm return with their highly anticipated album, "Seeing Through Fire," set to release on August 18. The band has unleashed a relentless new single, "No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy," which is available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Notably, "Seeing Through Fire" marks Ringworm's debut on Nuclear Blast Records.
Tells frontman Human Furnace:
"We couldn't be more excited, really. Getting out to a larger audience is always the goal. And after a career as long as ours, you really appreciate your opportunities when they come to you. The chance to reach out to a globally larger metal scene, is always what the doctor ordered. NB gives us reach that we haven't had over the years and we're definitely fired up.”
"We're pretty pumped on Seeing Through Fire. It's a total burner. It's a straight forward, 'smash your face and leave you layin' there wondering what you got hit with' type record. We've never felt the need to 're-invent our own wheel' but going into this one we tried some different things sonically, and we're very happy with the results.
"Of course, it's the intention, every time we record a new record, but we feel like the over-all sound, feel and aggression of Seeing Through Fire, one ups many of our past records. Which, for anyone that knows our catalog, is not always an easy task. With every new record, you have to dig deeper."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lacuna Coil Premiere New Single "Never Dawn"
- Next Article:
Hell Let Loose Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Ringworm Debut New Track - Sign w/ Nuclear Blast"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.