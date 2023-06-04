Headline News

Ringworm Premiere New Single “No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy” From Upcoming New Album "Seeing Through Fire"

Ringworm return with their highly anticipated album, "Seeing Through Fire," set to release on August 18. The band has unleashed a relentless new single, "No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy," which is available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Notably, "Seeing Through Fire" marks Ringworm's debut on Nuclear Blast Records.

Tells frontman Human Furnace:

"We couldn't be more excited, really. Getting out to a larger audience is always the goal. And after a career as long as ours, you really appreciate your opportunities when they come to you. The chance to reach out to a globally larger metal scene, is always what the doctor ordered. NB gives us reach that we haven't had over the years and we're definitely fired up.”

"We're pretty pumped on Seeing Through Fire. It's a total burner. It's a straight forward, 'smash your face and leave you layin' there wondering what you got hit with' type record. We've never felt the need to 're-invent our own wheel' but going into this one we tried some different things sonically, and we're very happy with the results.

"Of course, it's the intention, every time we record a new record, but we feel like the over-all sound, feel and aggression of Seeing Through Fire, one ups many of our past records. Which, for anyone that knows our catalog, is not always an easy task. With every new record, you have to dig deeper."