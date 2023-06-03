Lacuna Coil Premiere New Single “Never Dawn”
Band Photo: Lacuna Coil (?)
Italian metal outfit Lacuna Coil have premiered their latest single, "Never Dawn," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band crafted this track specifically for the upcoming board game 'Zombicide: White Death.'
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
1 Comment on "Lacuna Coil Premiere New Single 'Never Dawn'"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Love the new song!