Of, The Betrayer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Black Amulet” From Upcoming New EP "Your Darkness Will Save You"
Los Angeles, California-based blackened deathcore band Of, The Betrayer premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Black Amulet”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Your Darkness Will Save You", which will be out in stores later today.
Check out "Black Amulet" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
