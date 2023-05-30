Immortal Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Return To Cold” From New Album "War Against All"

Band Photo: Immortal (?)

Norwegian black metal veterans Immortal premiere their new single and lyric video “Return To Cold”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is off the band’s 10th studio full-length “War Against All“, out in stores now via Nuclear Blast.

Explains Demonaz:

"'Return To Cold' was the second song I wrote for this album. The guitar work is in the old insisting, Immortal style with just a handful of riffs. To make it feel even more like a song from the earlier albums, there is no big breaks, guitar solos, or other distractions. A powerful open main riff together with the majestic harmony and gloomy clean guitars created the frame for another atmospheric, distinct and characteristic Immortal song.

The lyrics was written outside, on my walk through the forest, up the mountainside, to the cold windy tops, embracing the power and the timeless feel from winter – It is a definite return to cold, and like the rest of the album…a tribute to the longstanding Immortal fans."