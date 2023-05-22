Salem Burning Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Immortalia Et Imperium Mortis"

Brownsville, Texas/Tampa, Florida-based symphonic blackened deathcore band Salem Burning premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Immortalia Et Imperium Mortis", which was released May 21, 2023.

Check out now "Immortalia Et Imperium Mortis" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.

Track-list:

1. The charnel god (Mordiggian) feat. Ferni Gonzalez

2. Father of serpents (Yig)

3. Crawling chaos (Nyarlathotep)

4. Bringer of plagues (Hastur)

5. The black goat of the woods with a thousand young (Shub-niggurath)

6. The defiler (Y'golonac)

7. Hunter, of the great abyss (Nodens)

8. The high priest of the great old ones (Cthulhu)

9. The dunwitch horror (Wilbur Whateley) feat. Dillon Skuta

10. Demon sultan lord of all (Azathoth)