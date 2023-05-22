Headline News

Tank Founder Algy Ward Passes Away In Hospital Aged 63

Algy Ward, known as the founding vocalist and bassist of New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends Tank, has died at the age of 63, his former bandmates have confirmed. No details have been revealed as to the cause of death, though he had been battling health issues for a while. He passed away on May 17th in a Tunbridge Wells hospital.

Ward first gained recognition as a member of The Saints, before joining The Damned for their seminal third album, "Machine Gun Etiquette." He would then form Tank in 1980,releasing the debut album, "Filth Hounds Of Hades" two years later; a classic of the genre and must have for any NWOBHM fan. Tank would release a string of well received albums in the 80s before disbanding in 1989. They would reform in 1997 and several times onwards, I which saw two versions of the band exist, one led by Ward, another by Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans.