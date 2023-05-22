Headline News
Tank Founder Algy Ward Passes Away In Hospital Aged 63
Algy Ward, known as the founding vocalist and bassist of New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends Tank, has died at the age of 63, his former bandmates have confirmed. No details have been revealed as to the cause of death, though he had been battling health issues for a while. He passed away on May 17th in a Tunbridge Wells hospital.
Ward first gained recognition as a member of The Saints, before joining The Damned for their seminal third album, "Machine Gun Etiquette." He would then form Tank in 1980,releasing the debut album, "Filth Hounds Of Hades" two years later; a classic of the genre and must have for any NWOBHM fan. Tank would release a string of well received albums in the 80s before disbanding in 1989. They would reform in 1997 and several times onwards, I which saw two versions of the band exist, one led by Ward, another by Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Salem Burning Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Voivod Launch New Single/Video From Morgoth Tales
0 Comments on "Tank Founder Algy Ward Passes Away"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.