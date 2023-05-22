Anima Hereticae Premiere New Single & Music Video “Kraken” From Upcoming Debut Album "Descended From the Mountains"

Finland's blackened death metal band Anima Hereticae premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Kraken”, taken from their forthcoming debut album named "Descended From the Mountains". The record will be released by Inverse Records on September 22nd.

Check out "Kraken" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.