Teratocarcinomas Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Caustic Soda"
Tupelo, Mississippi-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Teratocarcinomas premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 3-track EP "Caustic Soda", which was released past week.
Check out now "Caustic Soda" streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify below.
Track-list:
1. Cannibal Cult
2. Chemical Corrosion Of The Esophagus
3. 12 Gauge Lobotomy
