Teratocarcinomas Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Caustic Soda"

Tupelo, Mississippi-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Teratocarcinomas premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 3-track EP "Caustic Soda", which was released past week.

Check out now "Caustic Soda" streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify below.

Track-list:

1. Cannibal Cult

2. Chemical Corrosion Of The Esophagus

3. 12 Gauge Lobotomy