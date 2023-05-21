Depths of Baciu Premiere New Single & Music Video “Breaking Point” - Dan Watson (Ex-Enterprise Earth) Guests

Central Florida/The Netherlands-based technical deathcore outfit Depths of Baciu premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Breaking Point”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Frontman Dan Watson (ex-Enterprise Earth) guests on that track, which is from the band's upcoming 3rd album “Concealed in Shadow”.



