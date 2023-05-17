Harper Premieres New Single “Weight Of The World” Featuring We Came As Romans & Brand Of Sacrifice Members
Harper, the talented 11-year-old vocalist who impressed Spiritbox with her rendition of "Holy Roller" on 'America's Got Talent,' has unveiled a new track online. Titled "Weight Of The World," this release features a special guest vocal appearance by Dave Stephens of We Came As Romans.
The track was co-written by Leo Valeri, the guitarist of Brand Of Sacrifice, and Harper had the following to say about it:
“‘Weight Of The World‘ was written about the last few years of my life. I’m still so new to music, and I definitely felt there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders holding the flag for heavy music on such a commercial stage last year.
It’s also a very empowering song, and I really hope through my music a lot of kids my age can discover heavy music and also be inspired to make their own. It was so good to work with Leo and Dave on this song. I’m a big fan of both of their bands, so to have them be a part of this was really cool!”
