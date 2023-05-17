"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Buggin Premiere New Single & Music Video "Snack Run" From Upcoming New Album "Concrete Cowboys"

posted May 17, 2023 at 1:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Chicago hardcore outfit Buggin has just premiered the official music video for their latest track, "Snack Run," marking the third advance single from their upcoming album, "Concrete Cowboys." The band is gearing up for the release of their new album, which is set to be available on June 2nd through Flatspot Records.

