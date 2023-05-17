Ghost Premiere Their Cover Of Iron Maiden’s “Phantom Of The Opera”
Ghost premiere their cover of Iron Maiden's classic track, "Phantom Of The Opera." This rendition will be featured on their upcoming covers EP titled "Phantomime," set to be released on Friday, May 19th. Check out now "Phantom Of The Opera" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
