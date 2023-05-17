Pandrador Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nithstang of Sleipnir" From Upcoming New Album "Seiðr"

Poland's death metal band Pandrador premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Nithstang of Sleipnir”, taken from their upcoming new album "Seiðr", which set for release by Pagan Records on May 26th.

Comments Pandrador‘s Bartlomiej “Bard” Bardon:

“The last few years (not only for known reasons) have left us disillusioned with the reality in which we have lived, the events and their consequences we have experienced. This has led us to reflect on what ‘Seiðr‘ is – a commentary on the ‘conventionality’ of our surroundings; a look at the human desire to oppose one extreme in order to fall into the next one in emotion; the desire to be someone important because we are driven by satisfaction and conventional values, and often conventional complexes. In the midst of all this, there is also the deluding of ourselves with apparent benefits and rationalizing quietly how pathetic we actually are in our actions.”