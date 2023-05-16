Order of Decay Premiere New Single “Scent of Flesh” From Upcoming Debut Album "Mortification Rites"

Scottish death metal band Order of Decay are ready to make their mark with their debut album "Mortification Rites" set for release on June 2. The album promises to showcase the band's unique sound amidst the sea of dark and brutal death metal. Today they premiered a track from the album, "Scent of Flesh," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



