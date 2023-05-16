The Glorious Dead Premiere New Single & Music Video “Horizons of Ash” From Upcoming New Album "Cemetery Paths"

Old-school death metal band The Glorious Dead is thrilled to announce the release of their lead single, "Horizons of Ash," marking their return after the pandemic hiatus. The Michigan quartet has spent the past year working on their newest material, resulting in their forthcoming second full-length album, "Cemetery Paths," which promises a more dynamic and progressive sound than their debut.

With a blend of melodic elements, speed, and doom, "Horizons of Ash" is a quick, fierce, and promising glimpse into what the album has to offer. The accompanying music video showcases the band during a live performance, directed and edited by Chris Fulton. "Cemetery Paths" will be released via Bindrune Recordings on July 28th, 2023.

The Glorious Dead had the following to say about their new single:

“With riff ideas that date back to their debut, “Horizons of Ash” is a bridge that ties the two eras of the band together without forsaking their past and hinting at a progression that would seep into their songwriting style moving forward. Brutality. Emotion. Memorable riffs. These are the tenants of The Glorious Dead who stand to uphold a musical style that is sick, old, and always conscious of song work that has a flow and purpose.”