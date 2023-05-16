The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & MusicVideo “Lexicontagion” From Upcoming New Album "Datalysium"

Technical death metal outfit The Zenith Passage have announced that their upcoming album will be titled "Datalysium" and is set to be released on July 21st via Metal Blade Records. While a significant portion of the album was recorded by the band themselves, the vocals and the mix were supervised by Dave Otero, known for his work with Cattle Decapitation and Wake.

The song “Lexicontagion” has arrived as the first single from the release, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:







The band expressed their thoughts on it:

“There’s always been things that were subtly done on previous releases, like jazz fusion passages, dissonant black metal, synth, and orchestral elements, as well as singing. What we haven’t done before is put those influences and ideas more upfront in the songwriting and production.

Singing has become a pretty prominent part of some of these songs, as well as synth orchestration and really eerie, dissonant, pissed off black metal influence. We’re doing all of this while attempting to tell a harmonic and lyrical story that keeps the listener engaged and wondering what could happen next.

‘Lexicontagion‘ is a representation of the entire musical spectrum from the band. It is a song that takes you on a crazy adventure, with fast speeds and unexpected turns, while maintaining a familiar motif throughout the piece.

We wanted to highlight the dynamics of the band on a compositional level and production level. So there’s a lot of depth to it, where the listener can discover a new element to the music upon each listen. Which is the case for the entire record, it’s a wild ride.”

“Datalysium” tracklist:

01 – “The Axiom Of Error”

02 – “Algorithmic Salvation”

03 – “Lexicontagion”

04 – “Synaptic Depravation”

05 – “Deletion Cult”

06 – “Divinertia I”

07 – “Divinertia II”

08 – “Automated Twilight”

09 – “Datalysium”

2023 live dates:

05/16 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery (feat. Allegaeon)

05/17 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides (feat. Allegaeon)

05/18 Portland, OR – Bossanova Room (feat. Allegaeon)

05/19 Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival (feat. Allegaeon)

05/20 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

05/22 Nevada City, CA – Ribald Brewing

05/23 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods