Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video “Disco Kill Party”

Veil Of Maya has officially launched their seventh studio album, "[m]other," past Friday. Accompanying the album release is the captivating music video for their track, "Disco Kill Party", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Guitarist Marc Okubo took a moment to reflect on the release of the album, stating:

“This album, is a whole new chapter for Veil Of Maya. We’ve tried to push the boundaries of our sound and to step into uncharted territory. Creating fresh pathways while still keeping the core of what Veil Of Maya is. We want to say a huge thank you to our fans for sticking with us for the six years it’s taken to get this body of work out into the world. ‘[m]other‘ now belongs to all of you. we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Veil Of Maya are presently touring with Avatar & Orbit Culture:

05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

05/17 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (no Avatar)

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/27 Richmond, VA – Canal Club (no Avatar)

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater