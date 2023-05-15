Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video “Disco Kill Party”
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Veil Of Maya has officially launched their seventh studio album, "[m]other," past Friday. Accompanying the album release is the captivating music video for their track, "Disco Kill Party", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Guitarist Marc Okubo took a moment to reflect on the release of the album, stating:
“This album, is a whole new chapter for Veil Of Maya. We’ve tried to push the boundaries of our sound and to step into uncharted territory. Creating fresh pathways while still keeping the core of what Veil Of Maya is. We want to say a huge thank you to our fans for sticking with us for the six years it’s taken to get this body of work out into the world. ‘[m]other‘ now belongs to all of you. we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”
Veil Of Maya are presently touring with Avatar & Orbit Culture:
05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
05/17 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (no Avatar)
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/27 Richmond, VA – Canal Club (no Avatar)
05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Whore of Bethlehem Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.