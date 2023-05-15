Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Music Video “A Photic Doom”
Cattle Decapitation, the Californian deathgrinders, have recently debuted an official music video for their track "A Photic Doom." This release perfectly coincides with the highly anticipated launch of their new studio album, "Terrasite" out in stores now.
Continuing their collaboration, the band teamed up with director David Brodsky (known for his work with Cattle Decapitation and Whitechapel) once again for the creation of this latest video. The result vcan be streamed below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Creeping Death Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.