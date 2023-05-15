Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Single & Music Video “A Photic Doom”

Cattle Decapitation, the Californian deathgrinders, have recently debuted an official music video for their track "A Photic Doom." This release perfectly coincides with the highly anticipated launch of their new studio album, "Terrasite" out in stores now.

Continuing their collaboration, the band teamed up with director David Brodsky (known for his work with Cattle Decapitation and Whitechapel) once again for the creation of this latest video. The result vcan be streamed below: