Whore of Bethlehem Premiere New Single & Music Video “Out of Body” From Upcoming New Album "Ritual of Homicide"

Texas-based blackened brutal death metal outfit Whore of Bethlehem premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Out of Body”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ritual of Homicide", which will be out in stores March 24, 2023 via Comatose Music.

Check out "Out of Body" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Comments the label:

"On March 24th the infernal legions of Whore of Bethlehem will march forth on a plague bearing crusade to spread their ‘Ritual of Homicide’ around this failing earth. The first new Whore of Bethlehem album in six years, ‘Ritual of Homicide’ is an outpouring of black blasphemy and twisted brutality to shake the pillars of faith. Full of irresistible intricacies and spirit burning barbarity, ‘Ritual of Homicide’ is a masterful album that holds fast to the hallowed forms of classic death metal while striding purposefully into the realms of sheer sonic extremity, with a heart sworn to the black and a soul pledged to hell. No-one invokes the sound of violence and wickedness like Whore of Bethlehem."