Asking Alexandria Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dark Void” From Upcoming New Album
Asking Alexandria, the UK-based metalcore outfit, has recently released their highly anticipated single, "Dark Void." This song serves as the lead single from their forthcoming eighth studio album, which is yet to be titled. The band, known for their gold-certified status, is currently preparing for the album's release through Better Noise Music in the upcoming fall.
Guitarist Ben Bruce expressed his thoughts on this initial preview of the record, stating:
“With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it’s easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness. This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness.
This theme is explored throughout the entirety of our upcoming album. We all have our own struggles and hurdles. We are all on our own journeys that present unique challenges and difficulties, but we all have our own inner strength to fall back on. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that there can be comfort in knowing that we aren’t alone. We all feel a little down from time to time. We all feel a little lost from time to time, but somehow, in some way, we are all in this together and hopefully our new album can help people through some of their toughest times.”
2023 touring schedule:
06/7 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Nova Rock
06/8 Derby, UK – Download Festival
06/11 Saarbrucken, GER – Garage
06/12 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle Hamburg
06/13 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Vredenburg
06/14 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
06/16 Dessel, BEL – Graspop
06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/19 Bochum, GER – Zeche Bochum
06/20 Leipzig, GER – Taubchenthal
06/22 Oslo, NOR – Tons of Rock
06/24 Nummijarvi, FIN – Nummirock
06/26 Tallinn, SPA – Helitehas
06/27 Riga, LIT – Palladium Riga
06/28 Vilnius, LIT – Loftas
06/30 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
07/02 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Park
07/04 Bucuresti, ROM – Quantic Club
07/08 Malakasa, GRE – Rockwave Festival
07/14 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest
07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
07/21 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Assemble The Chariots Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Whore of Bethlehem Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Asking Alexandria Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.