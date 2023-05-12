Asking Alexandria Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dark Void” From Upcoming New Album

Asking Alexandria, the UK-based metalcore outfit, has recently released their highly anticipated single, "Dark Void." This song serves as the lead single from their forthcoming eighth studio album, which is yet to be titled. The band, known for their gold-certified status, is currently preparing for the album's release through Better Noise Music in the upcoming fall.







Guitarist Ben Bruce expressed his thoughts on this initial preview of the record, stating:

“With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it’s easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness. This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness.

This theme is explored throughout the entirety of our upcoming album. We all have our own struggles and hurdles. We are all on our own journeys that present unique challenges and difficulties, but we all have our own inner strength to fall back on. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that there can be comfort in knowing that we aren’t alone. We all feel a little down from time to time. We all feel a little lost from time to time, but somehow, in some way, we are all in this together and hopefully our new album can help people through some of their toughest times.”

2023 touring schedule:

06/7 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Nova Rock

06/8 Derby, UK – Download Festival

06/11 Saarbrucken, GER – Garage

06/12 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle Hamburg

06/13 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Vredenburg

06/14 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

06/16 Dessel, BEL – Graspop

06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/19 Bochum, GER – Zeche Bochum

06/20 Leipzig, GER – Taubchenthal

06/22 Oslo, NOR – Tons of Rock

06/24 Nummijarvi, FIN – Nummirock

06/26 Tallinn, SPA – Helitehas

06/27 Riga, LIT – Palladium Riga

06/28 Vilnius, LIT – Loftas

06/30 Warsaw, POL – Progresja

07/02 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Park

07/04 Bucuresti, ROM – Quantic Club

07/08 Malakasa, GRE – Rockwave Festival

07/14 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

07/21 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life