Assemble The Chariots Premiere New Single & Music Video “Galactic Order”
Assemble The Chariots, the Finnish symphonic death metal outfit , have recently unveiled their latest track, "Galactic Order," through an online premierel, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The band's guitarist, Kevin Apostol, took a moment to share his insights on the new release, stating:
“The creation of ‘Galactic Order‘, was based on my writing for the concept of our upcoming, full-length album. The main goal was to support the concept and create the appropriate phase and tonality for the song. This approach could be best compared to composing a film score. With its hard hitting modern production, cinematic atmosphere and high intensity composition, this makes ‘Galactic Order’ the most intense songs we’ve ever released.
The video needed to be as high quality and grandiose as the musical production, which Riivata Visuals delivered. Every track on this upcoming album challenges musical boundaries and we’re pushing ourselves to the limit to create something extraordinary!”
