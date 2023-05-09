Thy Art Is Murder Premiere New Single & Music Video “Join Me In Armageddon” From Upcoming New Album "Godlike"

Thy Art Is Murder, the Australian deathcore band, have recently released a new music video for their single "Join Me In Armageddon". The song is part of their upcoming sixth studio album titled "Godlike" which is scheduled to be released on September 15th through their own label, Human Warfare.

Check out "Join Me In Armageddon" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

“Godlike” tracklist:

01 – “Destroyer Of Dreams”

02 – “Blood Throne”

03 – “Join Me In Armageddon”

04 – “Keres”

05 – “Everything Unwanted”

06 – “Lesson In Pain”

07 – “Godlike”

08 – “Corrosion”

09 – “Anathema”

10 – “Bermuda”