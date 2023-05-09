Will Haven Premiere New Music Video For “5 Of Fire”

Will Haven have revealed that they will be dropping their new album "VII" on July 07th. The recording of the album took place at Pus Cavern Studios in their hometown of Sacramento and was overseen by the band and Joe Johnston, who has previously worked with Deftones and Dance Gavin Dance.

Today the band has also released a music video for "5 Of Fire," the latest single from the album, which was directed by David Owen Blackley, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains uitarist Jeff Irwin:

“‘5 Of Fire‘ is to me the blueprint for this record; it’s heavy, chaotic, with different moods and tempo changes. We wanted to challenge ourselves by writing live in real time, and this song was the one to set that off. I love how it came out and I find myself going back and listening to it over and over again. I still find something new every time I listen.

We began working on songs right before Covid hit, so we spent those years just messing around with ideas, riffs, and arrangements. The creation of this record was a bit of a process, but it gave us an escape from everything else going on in the world.

To this day, I am still trying to wrap my head around this record. It’s heavy, chaotic, mellow, beautiful, and dark. It’s more of an art piece than your normal standard songs, and that’s exactly what we wanted. I love hearing it in its entirety and am looking forward to performing all of the songs. It’s even more of a journey when you hear it live.”