Desertfest London 2023: Day 1 Featuring Graveyard, Discharge & Church Of Misery

In 2022, London hosted Desertfest for the first time in three years, as it made its triumphant return following the COVID pandemic. It was an incredible event with some of the best names in doom, stoner and desert rock and metal laying waste to Camden. Naturally then, coming back was high on the list of priorities and with another stellar lineup, Desertfest was ready to blow fans away. Attendees can get their wristbands outside the Black Heart, where a number of stalls are set up selling merchandise, beer and even tattoos, all catered by a very friendly team who help to make this multi venue festival as special as it is.

Opening the festivities in the Black Heart this year was Margarita Witch Cult, the Birmingham trio who only the week before, released their eponymous debut album. Expecting a bit of fun to get things going, the band far exceeded expectations, delivering a white hot set which instantly turned the venue into a sweat box. Songs like "Annihilation" and the awesome "Death Lurks At Every Turn" went down a treat with the audience who undoubtedly left as fans of the Midlands newcomers, while a surprising but well crafted take on Billy Idol's "White Wedding" was also well received, not to mention the Sabbath jam at the end of the set. Margarita Witch Cult may be new to the majority of listeners, but in a few years they'll be as much of a staple as Nebula, Earthless or Bongzilla. Fantastic!

From the west Midlands to east Europe, kicking things off in the Electric Ballroom was Spaceslug from Poland. Another trio with a steady lineup, the three piece lean more on the psychedelic spectrum than some other bands of the day, creating a soundtrack to the vivid images the mind creates while listening to them. While not the most visually interesting group to watch, Spaceslug are very good at what they do and are a good band to unwind to, absorbing the sounds and atmosphere which they create. A solid band who will no doubt be back at Desertfest in the future.

After trying to squeeze into the Black Heart to see Mr. Bison, with no luck, it was back to the Electric Ballroom to wait for Valley Of The Sun. The Cincinnati quartet were also making their debut at the London edition of the festival and were on a British stage for the first time in seven years. They were worth every day of the wait however as they tore into the Ballroom with their exciting brand of stoner rock and metal, utilising heaviness as much as they did the blues to forge a groovy sound to really get the crowd moving. Frontman Ryan Ferrier came across particularly well, both in terms of performance and interaction with the audience. They say performers should leave the audience wanting more and the London crowd would have been more than happy if the Ohio quartet had stayed on stage for another.

Staying in the Electric Ballroom, it was the turn of Japanese doom veterans Church Of Misery to take to the stage. Fans were so happy to see them that they were cheering and roaring even during the soundcheck, much to the delight of the band. When it came time to begin properly, they did not disappoint. Now with original vocalist Kazuhiro Asaeda back in the fold, they had the audience in the palm of their hand from the very first note. This was the first "true" doom metal band that I'd seen today and good lord did I need one, as their Sabbath inspired riffs and weight pounded all within earshot. It was nearly impossible to get a good view of the band as the venue was full to bursting point with people hanging off the rafters, as Gorilla Monsoon would say, but it was so easy to hear why. Material from their forthcoming new album fit right in with the likes of "El Padrino" and "I, Motherfucker," promising a good future for the group. Church Of Misery were the front runners for band of the day and I suspect many in attendance will be seeing them again this Summer, when they return to support Eyehategod.

One good thing about Camden is that there's no shortage of places to eat and so after grabbing some dinner, it was time to venture into the Underworld for the first time today, in what would become a pattern of seeing one band a day there. When you think of a stoner/doom festival, you'd be forgiven for not guessing there'd be any punk rock but headlining The Underworld on the first day was one of the most influential bands of the genre, Discharge. Despite their influence, Discharge are sometimes unfairly overlooked and with their set clashing with Kadavar, it was anyone's guess as to how many people would show up. As it turns out, sardines have more room in a tin than the crowd did for this display of energy and power.

Performing as a quartet tonight, with guitarist Terry "Tezz" Roberts absent, Discharge set about creating the most ferocious set Desertfest has ever seen and no one can argue that they did just that. What followed was the most violent set I'd ever witnessed, with more than a few fists being thrown before stage diving ensued, all while bombastic frontman Jeff Janiak grabbed audience members, shoved the mic in their faces to sing along and conducted a choir of carnage. Their latest album, "End Of Days" turns seven this year but the material still sounds as fresh as the day it was released, with "New World Order" and "Hatebomb" sitting comfortably alongside classics, "Protest And Survive," "State Violence, State Control" and "Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing." I left with numb teeth and a boot print on my face but I wanted more. Discharge are every bit as good as they ever were and despite competition from UK82 contemporaries like The Exploited and GBH, they probably are the greatest live punk band of all time.

Finishing the day of original material (Black Sabbath cover band Electric Funeral would play after,) was Graveyard. The Swedish outfit has been going for nearly twenty years now and once more, the Electric Ballroom was jam packed with people eagerly awaiting their set. It's not their fault, but Discharge are an almost impossible band to follow and so for anyone who witnessed the storm in the Underworld, Graveyard came across as very tame.

Their slow blues rock offers little bite to continue the momentum which began with Church Of Misery and so it was another case of finding somewhere to chill and just take in the music, which is very good. Albums "Hisingen Blues" and "Peace" were represented strongly, with five songs from each being aired including, "Cold Love," "It Ain't Over Yet," "Uncomfortably Numb" and set closer "Ain't Fit To Live Here." Graveyard gave a good account of themselves and fans were clearly delighted as the Scandinavians brought the curtain down on a wonderful first day of the festival.