Mind Rot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Hymns of Despondency"
Hong Kong-based slamming deathcore Mind Rot premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Hymns of Despondency", which was released April 30, 2023.
Check out now "Hymns of Despondency" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
alt. Premiere New Single & Music Video "APEP"
- Next Article:
Unvow Premiere New Single & Music Video "Artery"
0 Comments on "Mind Rot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.