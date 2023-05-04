alt. Premiere New Single & Music Video "APEP" - Void Of Vision Singer Jack Bergin Guests
The latest single from Australian alternative hardcore metal outfit alt., "APEP" is currently available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track includes a guest appearance by Jack Bergin, the vocalist of Void of Vision, and will be featured on alt.'s upcoming album "Abeyance," set to release on June 16th.
Tells alt. frontman Daniel Richards:
“‘APEP‘ is the Egyptian god of chaos and he is consuming our world. We see his impacts through the pandemic, our corrupt governments, and social media being used as a weapon to divide people. We need to realize we are not the enemy — we haven’t done this to ourselves or each other. We are being used and its time to stand up and fight or this chaos will devour us all.”
