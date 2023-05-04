Unvow Premiere New Single & Music Video "Artery" From Upcoming New EP "A Vile Exodus"

Cleveland, Ohio-based beatdown/metalcore outfit Unvow premiere a new single and music video named “Artery”, taken from their upcoming new EP "A Vile Exodus", which officially releases on May 12, 2023.

Check out now "Artery" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.