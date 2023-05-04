Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single “I Found The Dark Side Of Heaven”

Columbus-based metalcore band Like Moths To Flames have premiered their latest single, "I Found The Dark Side Of Heaven", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Lead vocalist Chris Roetter shared his thoughts on the new song:

“Over the last few years, a lot of us have felt like shells of our former selves. This is for the people who feel like they’ve been pushed so far away that no one sees them. I think it’s easy to feel forgotten about and like you didn’t matter. Some of my darkest days were an abyss that was never ending. When it’s difficult to find anything to pull you out, sometimes you just have to accept that you’re stuck.”

Like Moths To Flames will soon be joining up with Currents to play the following live shows:

05/11 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (feat. Invent Animate)

05/12 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater (feat. Invent Animate)

05/13 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground (feat. Invent Animate)

05/14 Detroit, MI – The Shelter (feat. Invent Animate)

05/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

05/17 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/19 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck (feat. UnityTX)

05/20 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater (feat. UnityTX)

05/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (feat. UnityTX)

05/23 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields (feat. UnityTX)

05/24 Pomona, CA – Glass House (feat. UnityTX)

05/25 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (feat. UnityTX)

05/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater (feat. UnityTX)

05/27 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (feat. UnityTX)

05/28 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall (feat. UnityTX)

05/30 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box (feat. UnityTX)

05/31 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

06/02 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

06/03 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

06/04 Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl

06/06 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club (feat. Invent Animate)

06/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes (feat. Invent Animate)

06/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry (feat. Invent Animate)

06/10 Granby, QC – Festival Au Lac Granby (Currents only)