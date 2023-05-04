Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video "Moss Covered Bones On The Altar Of The Moon" From Upcoming New Album "Blackbraid II"

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Sgah’gahsowáh, the mastermind behind the one-man indigenous black metal project Blackbraid, has released an official music video for "Moss Covered Bones On The Altar Of The Moon." This track is featured on Blackbraid's sophomore album "Blackbraid II," scheduled to be released on July 7th. The song will be available on other digital platforms starting this Friday, May 5th.





Sgah’gahsowáh and his bandmates will be joining Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, and 200 Stab Wounds on the 'Decibel Magazine Tour' later this year, so catch them live if you can.

05/11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

05/13 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey

05/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/16 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

05/17 Houston, TX – The Warehouse

05/19 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro

05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit

06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom

06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater