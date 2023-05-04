Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video "Moss Covered Bones On The Altar Of The Moon" From Upcoming New Album "Blackbraid II"
Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)
Sgah’gahsowáh, the mastermind behind the one-man indigenous black metal project Blackbraid, has released an official music video for "Moss Covered Bones On The Altar Of The Moon." This track is featured on Blackbraid's sophomore album "Blackbraid II," scheduled to be released on July 7th. The song will be available on other digital platforms starting this Friday, May 5th.
Sgah’gahsowáh and his bandmates will be joining Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, and 200 Stab Wounds on the 'Decibel Magazine Tour' later this year, so catch them live if you can.
05/11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
05/13 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey
05/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/16 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room
05/17 Houston, TX – The Warehouse
05/19 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro
05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit
06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom
06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
3TEETH Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.