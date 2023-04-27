Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single “Soul Collapse”
Orange County, CA deathcore/metalcore outfit Bleed The Sky‘s new single titled "Soul Collapse" has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains Bleed The Sky’s frontman Monte Barnard:
“‘Soul Collapse‘ is about being at odds with what you want to do and what you have to do. The persistent voice in your head stemming from the decisions that take you away from where you want to be in life. The natural connections, bonds and comforts we develop on that path become anchors to a life we cherish, but are antithetical to what we really want, but can’t bring ourselves to sacrifice.”
