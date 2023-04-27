Avatar Premiere New Music Video “Chimp Mosh Pit”

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

Sweden's metal outfit Avatar premiere their new official music video for “Chimp Mosh Pit”, taken from their latest album “Dance Devil Dance”.

Tells frontman Johannes Eckerström:

“Choosing what songs to make videos out of from Dance Devil Dance was harder than ever, with some very strong candidates. Having battle tested ‘Chimp Mosh Pit‘ on stage over and over makes me feel we made a very good choice. It’s a fun ride. I like how it leans into the good rock ‘n’ roll times we like to mix with the destructive energy of the metal stuff. It feels like we are the only band who could’ve made this video.”

A spring tour with Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture will kick off later this week, hitting the below stops:

04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden

04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory

05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater