Avatar Premiere New Music Video “Chimp Mosh Pit”
Sweden's metal outfit Avatar premiere their new official music video for “Chimp Mosh Pit”, taken from their latest album “Dance Devil Dance”.
Tells frontman Johannes Eckerström:
“Choosing what songs to make videos out of from Dance Devil Dance was harder than ever, with some very strong candidates. Having battle tested ‘Chimp Mosh Pit‘ on stage over and over makes me feel we made a very good choice. It’s a fun ride. I like how it leans into the good rock ‘n’ roll times we like to mix with the destructive energy of the metal stuff. It feels like we are the only band who could’ve made this video.”
A spring tour with Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture will kick off later this week, hitting the below stops:
04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden
04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory
05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater
05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center
05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
