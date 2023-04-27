Attila Premiere New Single “Bite Your Tongue”
Deathcore/metalcore outfit Attila premiere their second 2023 single named “Bite Your Tongue“, which follows this past February’s outing “Handshakes With Snakes“. Check out now "Bite Your Tongue" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
