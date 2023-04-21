Immortal Premiere New Song “Wargod”
Band Photo: Immortal (?)
Norwegian black metal veterans Immortal premiere their new single “Wargod”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is off the band’s 10th studio full-length “War Against All“, due out instores on May 26th, 2023 via Nuclear Blast.
Explains vocalist/guitarist Demonaz Doom Occulta:
“‘Wargod‘ is the heaviest song on the album. I thought it was about time to give fans a track in the Tyrants style again. Celtic Frost‘s album “To Mega Therion” from 1986 was an inspiration to me this time. Some of its classic tracks had heavy opening riffs that developed into fast devastating fury and tempo.
I wanted to capture that feeling again, the Immortal way. When I moved to the mountains In 2019 I went through some of my old material and unused lyrics. Wargod was one of them. The title, lyric and song ideas were originally from the early nineties, and now finally Immortalized on the album.”
