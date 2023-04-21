Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Poland's Godslut
Poland has had a stranglehold upon extreme metal for years. Death metal bands like Vader, Decapitated and Dead Infection stand out on one end, and black metal bands like Graveland and Mgla have made names for themselves as well. The ever-so-eloquently named Godslut have been making noise since 2020. In spite of a few lineup shakeups, head honcho Krzysiek Sniadecki (guitars/vocals) has marched onward. And with his new team in tow, Godslut is gearing up to release its debut album, “Procreation Of God,” via the legendary Polish extreme metal label Selfmadegod Records on CD and digitally on May 5.
Sniadecki is now accompanied by bassist/vocalist Daniel Kozyra and Antigama’s monstrous drummer Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz, and the unit is going to be difficult to ignore. While the nine tracks that make up “Procreation Of God” reflect obvious elements of Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Vader and Decapitated, there’s a pseudo groove metal element and playful approach to songwriting that sets the trio apart. Songs like “Harvest” and “Torture Chamber” are cutthroat and direct enough that anyone can comprehend what’s going on. The album’s lyrical core is par for the course in death metal, but songs reflecting the religious indoctrination of a rebellious teenager prove to have ongoing relevance that many will surely be able to connect with.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
