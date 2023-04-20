Never Ending Game Premiere New Single “Tank On E”
Detroit-based hardcore outfit Never Ending Game premiere their third single, “Tank On E“, off their impending sophomore studio full-length “Outcry”. The record will be out via Triple B Records on May 12th.
Explains frontman Mikey Petroski:
“Inspired by an overheard story of a guy who just got out of the pen trying to get their life on track. They realized that things aren’t as different as they seem. The lyric ‘might need a lobotomy… just a little off the top’ is a direct quote from the man himself. The guy’s trying not to fall back into his old ways, and is begging for a little more time to make good on his second chance.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single "Chain"
- Next Article:
Unleash Carnage Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Never Ending Game Premiere New Single 'Tank On E'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.