Never Ending Game Premiere New Single “Tank On E”

Detroit-based hardcore outfit Never Ending Game premiere their third single, “Tank On E“, off their impending sophomore studio full-length “Outcry”. The record will be out via Triple B Records on May 12th.

Explains frontman Mikey Petroski:

“Inspired by an overheard story of a guy who just got out of the pen trying to get their life on track. They realized that things aren’t as different as they seem. The lyric ‘might need a lobotomy… just a little off the top’ is a direct quote from the man himself. The guy’s trying not to fall back into his old ways, and is begging for a little more time to make good on his second chance.”