"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Never Ending Game Premiere New Single “Tank On E”

posted Apr 20, 2023 at 3:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Detroit-based hardcore outfit Never Ending Game premiere their third single, “Tank On E“, off their impending sophomore studio full-length “Outcry”. The record will be out via Triple B Records on May 12th.

Explains frontman Mikey Petroski:

“Inspired by an overheard story of a guy who just got out of the pen trying to get their life on track. They realized that things aren’t as different as they seem. The lyric ‘might need a lobotomy… just a little off the top’ is a direct quote from the man himself. The guy’s trying not to fall back into his old ways, and is begging for a little more time to make good on his second chance.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Never Ending Game Premiere New Single 'Tank On E'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 