Unleash Carnage Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP "The Ultimate Insanity"

Qu├ębec, Canada-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Unleash Carnage premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "The Ultimate Insanity", which was released April 14, 2023.

Check out now "The Ultimate Insanity" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.