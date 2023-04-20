Unleash Carnage Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP "The Ultimate Insanity"
Québec, Canada-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Unleash Carnage premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "The Ultimate Insanity", which was released April 14, 2023.
Check out now "The Ultimate Insanity" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
