The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single "Chain" From Upcoming New Album "Step Into The Light"

The Acacia Strain premiere a new single titled “Chain”, taken from their upcoming new album "Step Into The Light", which will be out in stores May 12th. Chamber frontman Jacob Lilly guests on this just released advance track.

Check out now "Chain" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments frontman Vincent Bennett:

“‘Chain‘ is possibly the hardest song we have ever written. Shout out to Jacob Lilly.”

05/05 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle

w/ Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth & Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean:

05/19 Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon

05/20 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

05/21 Portland, ME – The Cavern

w/ Integrity & Tribal Gaze:

06/13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

06/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

06/15 Louisville, KY – Portal

06/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

06/17 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces (‘Benefit Bash‘) (no Tribal Gaze)

06/18 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall