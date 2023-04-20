The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single "Chain" From Upcoming New Album "Step Into The Light"
The Acacia Strain premiere a new single titled “Chain”, taken from their upcoming new album "Step Into The Light", which will be out in stores May 12th. Chamber frontman Jacob Lilly guests on this just released advance track.
Check out now "Chain" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments frontman Vincent Bennett:
“‘Chain‘ is possibly the hardest song we have ever written. Shout out to Jacob Lilly.”
05/05 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle
w/ Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth & Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean:
05/19 Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon
05/20 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
05/21 Portland, ME – The Cavern
w/ Integrity & Tribal Gaze:
06/13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
06/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
06/15 Louisville, KY – Portal
06/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
06/17 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces (‘Benefit Bash‘) (no Tribal Gaze)
06/18 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dieth (Ex-Megadeth/Decapitated) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
Never Ending Game Premiere New Single "Tank On E"
0 Comments on "The Acacia Strain Premiere New Single 'Chain'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.