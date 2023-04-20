Dieth (Ex-Megadeth/Decapitated, Etc.) Premiere Music Video “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!”
A new music video for Dieth‘s single “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!” haspremiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming debut studi full-length “To Hell And Back“, out on June 16th via Napalm Records.
The outfit features vocalist/guitarist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.), former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and ex-Decapitated drummer Michal Lysejko.
Comments Ellefson:
“The best revenge is being better than you were before. ‘Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!‘ is about the champion inside us that helps overcome and rise above the challenges. Don’t get bitter… get better!”
Adds Miranda:
“When things fall apart, instead pointing the finger at others, you can turn around, work on yourself, do your best and find your way to get truly even.”
States Lysejko:
“In the confrontation between the stream and the rock, the stream will win – not by strength, but by perseverance.”
