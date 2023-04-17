Terranoct Premiere New Single "Leviathan's Will" From Upcoming New Album "Icon of Ruin"
Akron, OH-based melodic thrash and death metal band Terranoct premiere a new single titled “Leviathan's Will”, taken from their upcoming new album "Icon of Ruin", which will be out in stores April 28th, 2023.
Check out "Leviathan's Will" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
