Speaking in Tongues Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Gold" From Upcoming New EP "Defy"

Pittsburgh, PA-based deathcore/hardcore outfit Speaking in Tongues premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Gold”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Defy", which will be out in stores May 12, 2023.

Check out "Gold" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



