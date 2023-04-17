Inception Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Chapter IV: Descent" From Upcoming New EP "The Book Of Lies"
Castellón, Spain-based deathcore outfit Inception premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Chapter IV: Descent”, taken from their upcoming new EP "The Book Of Lies", which will be out in stores May 1, 2023.
Check out "Chapter IV: Descent" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
