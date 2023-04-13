Frozen Soul Premiere New Single & Music Video "Glacial Domination" - Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Texas-based death metal outfit Frozen Soul premiere their new music video for the title track to their impending new record “Glacial Domination“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The band's sophomore album is due out on on May 19th via Century Media. Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy, who also co-produced the effort, guests on this particular track.

Explain Frozen Soul:

“‘Glacial Domination‘ was co-written by the band and Matt Heafy of Trivium. We had a lot of fun exploring new things like catchier choruses, more leads, and solos. It’s an avalanche of riffs leaning in traditional Frozen Soul but adding some new flavor.

At the end of the day, we wanted to write a catchy and fun death metal song! It’s paired with another video by Brendan McGowen that features Matt and a fight between a stranded, time-traveling space man and a literal caveman — what’s not to love about that?!”

The band's 2023 live dates w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Fuming Mouth & Phobophilic:

04/14 Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (no Terror/Fuming Mouth)

04/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (no Fuming Mouth)

04/16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/18 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

04/19 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/21 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/22 Montreal, QC – MTelus (feat. Despised Icon)

04/23 Boston, MA – Paradise

04/25 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/26 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

04/27 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

04/28 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/29 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

04/30 Tampa, FL – The Ritz

05/02 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/03 Austin, TX – Mohawk

05/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

05/05 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

05/06 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

05/07 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

05/08 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/10 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

05/11 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

05/12 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

05/13 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

05/14 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

05/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/18 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

05/19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

05/20 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

05/22 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

05/23 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

05/25 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

05/26 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre