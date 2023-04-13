Frozen Soul Premiere New Single & Music Video "Glacial Domination" - Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests
Texas-based death metal outfit Frozen Soul premiere their new music video for the title track to their impending new record “Glacial Domination“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The band's sophomore album is due out on on May 19th via Century Media. Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy, who also co-produced the effort, guests on this particular track.
Explain Frozen Soul:
“‘Glacial Domination‘ was co-written by the band and Matt Heafy of Trivium. We had a lot of fun exploring new things like catchier choruses, more leads, and solos. It’s an avalanche of riffs leaning in traditional Frozen Soul but adding some new flavor.
At the end of the day, we wanted to write a catchy and fun death metal song! It’s paired with another video by Brendan McGowen that features Matt and a fight between a stranded, time-traveling space man and a literal caveman — what’s not to love about that?!”
The band's 2023 live dates w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Fuming Mouth & Phobophilic:
04/14 Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (no Terror/Fuming Mouth)
04/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (no Fuming Mouth)
04/16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/18 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
04/19 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/21 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/22 Montreal, QC – MTelus (feat. Despised Icon)
04/23 Boston, MA – Paradise
04/25 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/26 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
04/27 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
04/28 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/29 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
04/30 Tampa, FL – The Ritz
05/02 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/03 Austin, TX – Mohawk
05/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
05/05 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
05/06 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
05/07 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
05/08 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/10 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
05/11 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
05/12 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
05/13 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
05/14 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
05/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/18 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
05/19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
05/20 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
05/22 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
05/23 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
05/25 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
05/26 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
