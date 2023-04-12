Veil Of Maya New Single & Music Video “Mother Pt. 4”
Progressive metalcore/djent outfit Veil Of Maya‘s new single and official music video “Mother Pt. 4” has just premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The song will be featured on the groups forthcoming new record “[m]other“, due out in stores on May 12th through Sumerian Records.
Explains guitarist Marc Okubo:
“We are very pleased to share this new experience with you! This is the 3rd video in our [m]other series made by the incredible Blvckbox Studios. We will be joining Avatar on their US tour in a few weeks and our album ‘[m]other‘ will be available everywhere May 12th! We’re so stoked for you to hear it. See you soon!”
The band will be out touring The U.S. alongside Avatar and Orbit Culture this spring, stopping at the following cities:
04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden
04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory
05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater
05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center
05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
05/17 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (no Avatar)
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/27 Richmond, VA – Canal Club (no Avatar)
05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
