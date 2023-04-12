Veil Of Maya New Single & Music Video “Mother Pt. 4”

Progressive metalcore/djent outfit Veil Of Maya‘s new single and official music video “Mother Pt. 4” has just premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The song will be featured on the groups forthcoming new record “[m]other“, due out in stores on May 12th through Sumerian Records.

Explains guitarist Marc Okubo:

“We are very pleased to share this new experience with you! This is the 3rd video in our [m]other series made by the incredible Blvckbox Studios. We will be joining Avatar on their US tour in a few weeks and our album ‘[m]other‘ will be available everywhere May 12th! We’re so stoked for you to hear it. See you soon!”

The band will be out touring The U.S. alongside Avatar and Orbit Culture this spring, stopping at the following cities:

04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden

04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory

05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

05/17 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (no Avatar)

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/27 Richmond, VA – Canal Club (no Avatar)

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater