Stream Enduring Revery's New Album, “Carrier,” In Full

Band Photo: Enduring Revery (?)

With the April 7, 2023 release of Enduring Revery's third album, “Carrier,” the entire album is now available for streaming and purchase on Bandcamp as well as other major streaming platforms. Listen to the album in the player below:

<a href="https://enduringrevery.bandcamp.com/album/carrier-2">Carrier by Enduring Revery</a>

As previously reported, Enduring Revery released a lyric video for “Pale Flowers” and a video for “Force the Hand” prior to the full album release.