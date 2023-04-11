Corpus Necromanthum Premiere New Single "Depths Burned Howling" From Upcoming New Album "He ... Who Suffers Knowledge"

Costa Rican black/death metal band Corpus Necromanthum premiere a new single titled “Depths Burned Howling”, taken from their impending new album "He ... Who Suffers Knowledge", which will be out in stores April 27th, 2023 via Satanath Records (Georgia) and Sanatorio Records (Costa Rica).

Check out now "Depths Burned Howling" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



