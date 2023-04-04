Lava Invocator Premiere New Single "Welcome To Hell" From Upcoming New Album "Signs Of Apocalypse"
Ukrainian black metal band Lava Invocator premiere a new single titled “Welcome To Hell”, taken from their upcoming new album "Signs Of Apocalypse", which will be out in stores April 20, 2023 via Satanath Records (Georgia) and The Ritual Productions (Netherlands).
Check out now "Welcome To Hell" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
