Bonjour Tristesse Premiere New Single "Ode to Emptiness" From Upcoming New Album "Against Leviathan"

Bavarian black metal band Bonjour Tristesse premiere a new single titled “Ode to Emptiness”, taken from their impending new album "Against Leviathan", which will be out in stores on April 7th via Supreme Chaos Records.

Check out now "Ode to Emptiness" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the song above, we've included the title track to the upcoming album which has premiered earlier past month streaming via Spotify below: