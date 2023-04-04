Bonjour Tristesse Premiere New Single "Ode to Emptiness" From Upcoming New Album "Against Leviathan"
Bavarian black metal band Bonjour Tristesse premiere a new single titled “Ode to Emptiness”, taken from their impending new album "Against Leviathan", which will be out in stores on April 7th via Supreme Chaos Records.
Check out now "Ode to Emptiness" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked the song above, we've included the title track to the upcoming album which has premiered earlier past month streaming via Spotify below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Jaue Premiere New Single "Montaña sagrada"
- Next Article:
Runemagick Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Bonjour Tristesse Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.