Jaue Premiere New Single "Montaña sagrada" From Upcoming New Album "Cantos del Sur Salvaje"

Colombian melodic pagan black metal band Jaue premiere a new single titled “Montaña sagrada”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cantos del Sur Salvaje", which will be out in stores April 17th, 2023 via Satanath Records (Georgia) with Exhumed Records (Ecuador).

Check out "Montaña sagrada" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.