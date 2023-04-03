Jaue Premiere New Single "Montaña sagrada" From Upcoming New Album "Cantos del Sur Salvaje"
Colombian melodic pagan black metal band Jaue premiere a new single titled “Montaña sagrada”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cantos del Sur Salvaje", which will be out in stores April 17th, 2023 via Satanath Records (Georgia) with Exhumed Records (Ecuador).
Check out "Montaña sagrada" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Jaue Premiere New Single 'Montaña sagrada'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.