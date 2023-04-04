Runemagick Premiere New Single "Archaic Magick (After the Red Sun)" From Upcoming New Album "Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind"

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

Swedish death and doom metal band Runemagick premiere their new single "Archaic Magick (After the Red Sun)" off their forthcoming effort "Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind", due out on April 28th, 2023. The record was mixed and mastered by Johan Bäckman at Raven Noise Studio, and features artwork by Denny Surreal Art.

Runemagick are:

Vocalist/guitarist Nicklas "Terror" Rudolfsson

Guitarist Jonas Blom (Death Reich, ex-Sacramentum)

Bassist Emma Rudolfsson (ex-Dracena)

Drummer Daniel Moilanen (Katatonia, ex-Mnemonic).